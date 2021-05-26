HARRISON CITY — The Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team is California bound.
The Lady Wolverines got a strong pitching performance from Julia Nardone and did enough offensively to knock off Southmoreland 4-2 in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals at Penn-Trafford High School on Tuesday.
Ellwood City will appear in its fifth WPIAL championship in program history and first since 2017.
“Getting the win was awesome,” Lady Wolverines coach Gary Rozanski said. “Southmoreland is a good team, they hit the ball well.
“We were able to control them a little bit. They had one extra-base hit.”
Ellwood City (14-4), seeded No. 11, will battle top-seeded Mount Pleasant (16-3) in the championship game at California University on Pennsylvania on June 2 or June 3 at a time to be determined.
“It’s awesome,” Rozanski said of getting back to the championship game. “It gets better each time. We’ve been fortunate enough to get there.
“Each time is a little different. We’re enjoying it right now. But we’ll go back to work. Everyone is excited.”
Rozanski is in his 16th season as the Ellwood City head coach. The championship game will be his fourth as head coach.
The win also locked up a berth in the state playoffs as well for the Lady Wolverines.
“That’s another big thing for us,” Rozanski said of the state playoffs. “That’s another tournament we can compete in.”
The Lady Wolverines recorded five total hits.
Angelina Nardone and Kyla Servick posted two hits each for the Lady Wolverines.
Trailing 1-0, Ellwood City took the lead with three runs in the top of the fifth.
Julia Nardone singled with one out and Keira Rozanski came in to run for Nardone, who is the pitcher. Kali Barnett walked, putting runners at first and second. Katelyn Wehman put down a sacrifice bunt, moving the runners to second and third with two outs.
Angelina Nardone singled to right to score Keira Rozanski and tying the game at. That put runners at first and third. Kyla Servick grounded the ball back to the pitcher. The pitcher then threw the ball over the first baseman’s head, scoring Barnett and Angelina Nardone, giving the Lady Wolverines the lead for good at 3-1.
“We were putting the ball in play and making them make the plays,” Gary Rozanski said. “Their pitcher was good. We couldn’t get anything solid off them. We were just putting it in play and making things happen.”
Julia Nardone (14-4) pitched a complete game to pick up the win. Julia Nardone allowed eight hits and two earned runs with two walks and one strikeout.
“She pitched well,” Gary Rozanski said. “She did everything we asked. She hit her spots and pounded the zone.
“We played good defense and everyone did what they needed to do.”
Ellwood City sealed the win, throwing out a runner at third to end the game. The seventh-seeded Lady Scotties (11-5) made it 4-2 on the play and a runner was trying to go from first to third. But she was thrown out to clinch the win.
“That was big,” Gary Rozanski said. “It’s good to see things you work on pay off.”
Ellwood City scored three runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Southmoreland scored a run in the third and one more in the seventh.
