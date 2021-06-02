CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Ellwood City Lincoln High softball team was seeing double on Wednesday.
Top-seeded Mount Pleasant delivered 12 extra-base hits, 10 of which were doubles, en route to a 15-0 WPIAL Class 3A championship win over the 11th-seeded Lady Wolverines at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilley Field.
Ellwood City committed five errors as well.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
"It wasn't our best performance," Lady Wolverines coach Gary Rozanski said. "Mount Pleasant is a very good team. They hit the ball.
"When you get to this game, you can't make errors. Those were uncharacteristic things from ourselves. But, you have to score runs."
Ellwood City (14-5) will play either the District 8 or District 9 champion in the opening round of the state playoffs, which begins Monday.
"We'll regroup and go back at it," Rozanski said. "It's a new tournament and we can put another run together."
The Lady Wolverines were appearing in their fifth WPIAL championship game in program history and first since 2017.
Ellwood City collected just two hits, one single each by Angelina Nardone and Kyla Servick.
"We were looking at some strikes," Rozanski said. "Their pitcher was throwing away and we were chasing."
Sophia Smithnosky paced the Lady Vikings (17-3) with four hits, including two doubles, a triple and three RBIs.
Julia Nardone (14-5) took the loss. Nardone went the distance, allowing 16 hits and 15 runs — nine earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.
"There was a couple of long innings with errors," Rozanski said. "That takes a toll, for sure. She did what we asked of her. But, we didn't give her any support."
Mary Smithnosky tossed a complete-game shutout. She gave up two hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
"She was getting ahead and making batters chase," Rozanski said. "They're a very good team. They hit the ball. You have to play almost perfect to beat them, and we gave them extra opportunities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.