PITTSBURGH — The Ellwood City Lincoln High volleyball team came up short Wednesday night.
The 15th-seeded Lady Wolverines dropped a 25-17, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13 WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff match to second-seeded Avonworth on the Lady Antelopes’ home floor.
Ellwood City’s season comes to an end at 11-7. Last year, the Lady Wolverines finished undefeated in the regular season and reached the WPIAL championship match before falling to North Catholic.
Avonworth will take on 10th-seeded Shenango at 2 p.m. Saturday.
NESHANNOCK WINS
•Fourth-seeded Neshannock was matched up against No. 13 Brentwood at Plum. The Lady Lancers won in three games to advance. No other information was provided.
