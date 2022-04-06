Doug Tammaro, an Ellwood City native, received a national honor for being a top NCAA Division I sports information director.
Tammaro, Arizona State’s assistant athletic director for media relations, was awarded the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) University Division Achievement Award on Feb. 25.
“It’s pretty cool because its a nice award,” Tammaro said. “They started it a few years ago. It’s a great award because it recognizes people that are at the top of their department.”
Tammaro’s award came after his boss, Mark Brand, was announced to be going into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
“My boss, Mark Brand, is going in the hall of fame this summer. I’ve been there for 28 years and he’s been there for 38,” Tammaro said. “It’s a really really nice award. It’s a good thing for our people to see, but a lot of it is basically because I learned a lot of good things back from where I’m from. It’s a solid award, but the good that’s happened in my career has happened from things back home.”
Tammaro graduated from Ellwood City in 1987 and he followed the boys basketball team extensively during last year’s WPIAL championship run. Tammaro played basketball for the Wolverines and fell short at the WPIAL title and state playoffs his senior year and commented that seeing the team finally win a WPIAL title felt like it was coming full circle.
Aside from being Arizona State’s assistant athletic director for media relations, Tammaro has been a member of the NCAA Final Four Communications Committee since 2005.
“I’ve been on that committee for 15 years. They bring in like 10 of us, 10 SIDs to run the Final Four so we do everything (from) the credentialing and all the prep stuff with the teams,” Tammaro said. “That’s been an absolute fun thing to be on. I was able to see one of the best Final Four games in history this Saturday (between Duke and North Carolina).”
Tammaro also praised announcer and former UCLA star Bill Walton.
“Meeting him and working with him when he has a game here is probably one of the most enjoyable things,” Tammaro said of Walton. “He can’t say enough nice things about people when you work with him.”
For Tammaro, the CoSIDA achievement award doesn’t come from just his hard work.
“It just shows you there’s some respect in the business for what our office does. If I didn’t have good assistants and a good student staff — you don’t get recognized as a one-man show,” Tammaro said. “I’ve also been able to work with some really good coaches through the years.
“Every day’s a challenge. It’s a place that’s been good to me and I’ve been good to it. I have a fantastic staff of people that I oversee and work with and we have a fantastic student staff. We’ve had former students and former staff get jobs in the business and not just in sports, but (public relations for) Division I, III and NBA teams. It’s awesome to see one of your former assistants or students get a chief job out of college and that happens. Seeing them move on and get fantastic jobs has been awesome.”
