The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team made it look easy Monday night.
The Wolverines built a big lead early and rolled to a 77-36 win over Saegertown in the lidlifter of the Mercer Christmas Tournament.
Ellwood City (6-2) will meet the winner of the Mercer-Moniteau winner at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game.
Alexander Roth recorded 24 points for the Wolverines and his brother Joseph Roth was next with 22. Steve Antuono chipped in 15 markers.
Ellwood City drained six 3-pointers in the game, including six by Alexander Roth. Alexander Roth netted 14 of his tallies in the second half.
The Wolverines led 20-9 after one quarter and pushed it to 38-19 at the break. They were in cruise control after three periods up, 61-31.
The win marks the third in a row for Ellwood City.
Saegertown slipped to 4-2 overall. Zachary Yoder netted a team-best 13 markers to pace the Panthers.
