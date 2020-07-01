By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Ellwood City Lincoln High has its safety plan in place for summer workouts.
The proposal for keeping students and coaches safe during the coronavirus pandemic was approved by the Ellwood City Area School Board on Monday night.
Fall sports teams began summer conditioning on Tuesday, as did boys and girls basketball and wrestling teams.
Athletic director Curt Agostinelli said every precaution has been put into place to keep athletes and coaches safe.
“We will temp every kid who walks in the door,” Agostinelli said. “If they are below 100, they are good to go. If it’s 100 or above, they will have to go home immediately and parents will be notified.
“As soon as they walk in, each athlete has to sanitize. And they must come ready to go, they can’t go into the locker room to get ready and congregate.”
Not all players will work out together.
“For football, we will split the kids 50/50 for weightlifting,” Agostinelli said. “Say 30 of them show up, we will have 15 outside and 15 in the weight room, then we will switch.
“When they are done, we will clean all weight equipment and then the next guy goes. And the kids will no longer be hanging right over the person they’re spotting for and breathing directly onto the person.”
No masks will be required.
“To have a mask on and you’re sweating, I personally think it’s counter-productive,” Agostinelli said. “There’s no one that knows the answer to that for certain, but as long as we’re green in my mind, then masks should not be necessary in this situation.
“This is going to be around for a long time, what are we going to do, shut down our entire world? We don’t want to give into the french fry generation where they sit around eating french fries and playing video games. We want these kids to be active, it’s important to their health and well-being.”
Agostinelli said that plans have been discussed in the event that someone from Ellwood tests positive for coronavirus, even if asymptomatic.
“If someone were to come in positive, we’d shut everything down for two weeks for sure,” he said. “After that, we would have to see. In my mind, do you want to lose two weeks of practice or lose a whole season?”
Agostinelli said there is no doubt in his mind that football — as well as other fall sports — will be played this year.
“Everyone wants to say something negative and I will not buy into it,” he said. “I’m more concerned about winter sports when the cold and flu season starts.”
As for the athletes, Agostinelli said he knows that the key to get many of them to comply will be the role that coaches and assistants will play.
“I think kids are still kids,” he said. “They understand that there’s an issue, but I don’t think they understand the severity attached to it. Most probably don’t know anyone affected by it, so in their minds, nothing major has happened to them so they’ll ignore it. To say they’ll do it without supervision — no way in heck. That’s where our coaches will make the difference. That’s where the vigilance will come in.”
