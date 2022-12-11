The Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team is rebuilding from the ground up for the 2022-23 season.
“We are changing everything. We’re playing in the same gym and that’s about the only thing remaining the same,” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said. “We have a new style of play; new coaching staff. I graduated four starters. Claire (Noble) is my only returner. She’s the only returning starter.”
Paul Hervatine and Jolene Krupa are no longer assistant coaches and Heidi Feltrop remains on the staff. Keithen Jones and John Fiorentino join as new assistant coaches.
“Paul Hervatine is now coaching with the boys. I have a new coach. I have a new player from New Castle, Kayla Jones. At the time, I only had Heidi and me,” Noble said. “My sister, who coached last year, her daughter graduated and plays at Westminster now so I only had two people on staff. When we found out Kayla had moved from New Castle to Ellwood, Keithen (Jones) said ‘I’m happy to volunteer.’”
Noble was adamant about getting Fiorentino as an assistant coach in the past and now she finally collaborates with her former high school coach.
“He coached here from 1988 to 1996 and he’s the one who led us to three section championships and the WPIAL finals,” Noble said of Fiorentino. “I’ve been praying to coach with him and God opened a door. He’s the most successful coach in girls basketball in the history of our school.”
Noble’s team is relatively young.
“I have three seniors, one junior and all the rest are freshmen and sophomores,” Noble said. “I think it’s a big benefit because we have some really strong players and strong sophomores. Come next year, when our stronger players are still underclassmen...we’ll be in good shape the next few years.”
Offseason preparation was rough for Noble with a lot of her players being multi-sport athletes.
“We have so many multi-sport athletes,” Noble said. “When you’re in a school as small as ours, I’ve got girls like Caitlin Kreitzer, one of my best 10th graders, she plays football, soccer and basketball. You’ve got girls trying to split their time up.”
The Lady Wolverines have qualified in the past but haven’t won a playoff game since 1995.
“That’s a long run of not winning a playoff game. That’s our goal this year,” Noble said. “We had it last year; unfortunately the cards didn’t fall where I wanted them too. We had to play Laurel with their best player twice and when she got injured Mohawk got to play them twice without their best player. It wasn’t a level playing field. Unfortunately, the cards didn’t fall but this year we have six teams in our section and we have to be top four. If we play to the ability and level that I know we can play, we’re making playoffs.”
A new addition but familiar opponent for Ellwood City to Section 1-3A is the 2021-22 PIAA Class 2A champions — Neshannock.
“We lost by two (points) to Neshannock last year. My team is better this year than my team last year. We’re gunning for them,” Noble said. “That would be great to knock off state champions. Listen, 2A is a lot different than 3A and we watched a lot of their playoff games. I’m not knocking Neshannock. They have very good players. Mairan Haggerty is going to play division two basketball. She’s very good. They have some other players on their team that are very good. Luann Grybowski, she’s a phenomenal coach but there is a difference in ability level. The teams in 3A are stronger than the teams in 2A and that’s just my opinion.”
The Lady Wolverines’ game plan has also changed coming into the 2022-23 season.
“We weren’t a heavy pressing team last year,” Noble said. “We really want to press teams this year. Plays are secondary to transition offense. We really want to score more points this year.”
The main obstacle that Noble is trying to get her team to focus on is the mental toughness aspect of the game.
“Our focus is on next play. Regardless even if you do really well or make a mistake, concentrate on what comes after that,” Noble said. “They are their own worst enemies. They dwell on something. It doesn’t matter to me. I don’t care if you miss 100 shots. It’s what you do after when you miss that shot.”
