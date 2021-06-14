Ellwood City graduate Johns retires from NHL

Stephen Johns called it a career Sunday.
Johns, a 2010 Ellwood City Lincoln High graduate, announced his retirement from the National Hockey League. Johns was a member of the Dallas Stars. He's now planning to rollerblade cross country to raise awareness for mental health and depression.
Johns missed the entire 2018-19 season and the first 47 games of the 2019-20 season with post-traumatic headaches. Johns, 29, returned to the ice Feb. 3, 2020, against the New York Rangers and scored his first goal of the season in a 5-3 win. In 17 games last year, he scored two goals and added three assists.
“I’m writing this post because I’m tired of letting depression destroy my life," Johns wrote on Instagram. "So, I’ve decided to rollerblade and road-trip across the country to hopefully help others facing their own battles. I’ll be documenting along the way, to share my full story, because I know what it feels like to be alone. For me, I watched one video and it changed my life and made me want to do this crazy thing. If I can still inspire one person to climb out of their hole, then that’s a successful trip and exactly what I’m aiming for. Peace & Love.”
Johns didn't take the ice this year.
A second-round pick (60th overall) in 2010 by Chicago and 2014 Notre Dame graduate, Johns didn't break in to the league until he was acquired by the Stars in the 2015 offseason.
Johns debuted the following season. In 167 career games covering four seasons, Johns scored 15 goals and added 18 assists.
Johns was a finalist for the 2020 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, an award given to a player who exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.
