McKEESPORT — The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team couldn’t keep pace with Serra Catholic last night.
The Eagles put up 27 points in the second and third quarters combined en route to a 33-14 nonconference win over the visiting Wolverines.
Ellwood City is now 0-2 on the season.
Serra Catholic (2-0) led 7-0 when the Wolverines knotted the count on a 45-yard run by Tyler Powell. Levi Smith booted the extra point.
The Eagles tacked on two consecutive touchdowns to forge a 21-7 lead. Powell added his second TD on a five-yard dash in the third period. Smith again drilled the extra point.
Serra Catholic put the game away with a touchdown in the final frame.
The Wolverines return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host New Brighton (1-0, 2-0) in their league opener.
