The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team dug a big hole early and couldn't climb out.
Riverside scored the game's first 28 points and cruised to a 49-28 WPIAL Midwestern Athletic Conference matchup over the visiting Wolverines.
Ellwood City (0-6 conference, 0-8 overall) trailed 28-0 at the half before Storm Chambers scored the first of his three touchdowns on a six-yard run in the third period. The Wolverines trailed 35-14 after three periods.
Chambers scored on a 10-yard pass from Ryan Gibbons and he plowed in from a yard out with just 14 seconds to go to close the scoring. Sammy DiCaprio hauled in a 20-yard scoring aerial from Gibbons.
Tyler Powell paced Ellwood City with 160 rushing yards on 18 carries. Gibbons was 8 of 18 through the air for 129 yards with a pair of scores and no interceptions.
Ben Hughes was 14 of 16 for 197 yards with six touchdowns and one interception for the Panthers (4-2, 5-2).
