FREEDOM — The Ellwood City Lincoln High football team struggled to move the ball Saturday night.
The Wolverines were outgained 325-76 in dropping a 44-6 WPIAL Midwestern Conference road decision.
Ellwood City (0-5 conference, 0-5 overall) dropped its 15th straight game.
Ashton Wilson’s 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 12 seconds remaining in the first half accounted for the Wolverines’ lone points. Wilson also rushed for a team-high 21 yards on two totes.
Ryan Gibbons was 3 of 8 through the air for 28 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 3-2) led 14-0 after the first quarter and 30-6 at the half. Tristen Clear and Brett Boyd scored two touchdowns apiece for Freedom.
Ellwood City hosts Riverside (1-4, 1-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in a conference matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.