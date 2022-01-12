The Ellwood City Lincoln High girls basketball team had little time to prepare against North Catholic on Wednesday.
“The reason why we’re off is because we had girls that are sick and in quarantine,” Ellwood City coach Dena Noble said. “Being off for five days, doing nothing, and only having two days before a top team took a toll on us.
North Catholic coasted to a 56-30 nonleague victory against the Lady Wolverines.
“They’re (North Catholic) ranked No. 1 in the WPIAL. We knew we had our work cut out for us.”
The Lady Wolverines ended the first quarter trailing North Catholic, 19-12.
Ellwood City (3-6) had issues offensively, scoring zero points in the second quarter.
“We set a couple goals for our team aside from just winning. One was staying out of foul trouble and rebounding which we wanted to work on,” Noble said. “We had four fouls the entire game, which is huge for us. I think we won the rebounding too,
“We’ve been working on that in practice and they definitely improved on that.”
Ellwood City tried to pick up steam in the second half to no avail due to the early lead by North Catholic (8-3) in the second quarter.
Kyla Servick chipped in 10 points for Ellwood City. Emily Sedgwick and Claire Noble both drained 8 and 7 points, respectively, for the Lady Wolverines.
“We were outmatched, we were outscored and (Thursday) is going to be a much better matchup,” Noble said. “I said that what we did tonight we need to take that into (Thursday’s) game.”
