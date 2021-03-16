By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
WEXFORD — The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team did it.
The Wolverines, seeded No. 11, conquered four teams to reach the WPIAL Class 3A championship game. Monday night, the team added another victim — the No. 1 seed.
Ellwood City’s Alexander Roth made two crucial free throws with 10.8 seconds remaining and hauled in the final rebound to help the team secure a 53-50 victory over top-seeded South Allegheny at North Allegheny High School.
“It’s amazing. It really hasn’t hit me,” Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said after his team won the title. “I’ve dreamed about this as a player and as a coach. I got to do it in ‘03 (as an assistant for the Union boys).
“This has been my team. When you take the Ellwood job, people would say ‘why would you take the Ellwood job? Why would you want to take that job?’ There’s no job that opens that’s a good job. A lot of this started years ago with a couple little kids. Three of them out there in particular. And then you add Joey Roth to the mix and my role players.”
It’s the first WPIAL championship in school history for Ellwood City and first appearance in the title tilt since 1986.
“These are great kids with a great support system,” Antuono said.
The Wolverines (14-4) advance to the PIAA playoffs and will meet either the District 5 or District 9 champion on Saturday at a time and site to be determined.
Leading 51-50 with 10.8 seconds to go, Roth stepped to the foul line for a one-and-one. Roth made the first free throw, prompting the Gladiators to call their final timeout.
Roth came out of the timeout calm. He eyed the basket and knocked down the second freebie as well for a 53-50 advantage.
“I was just focused, focused, focused on those free throws,” Roth said. “We shoot them every day for 20 minutes straight.
“I went to the line, my legs were shaking a little bit there. But I knew I had the focus and I knew I had to make those two for (South Allegheny) to need a three to tie the game at best.”
Gladiators coach Tony DiCenzo drew up a play during his team’s final timeout.
“We ran a side out of bounds play,” DiCenzo said. “We got the ball into Antonio’s (Epps) hands where we wanted it.
“We wanted to give him an opportunity to create something and he got a good look at it. The guy was kind of hanging on him a little bit and he just wasn’t able to finish the play.”
The errant 3-pointer was grabbed in the air by Roth with one second left and time ran out, igniting a wild celebration by the Ellwood faithful.
“I was going up for that,” Roth said of that final rebound. “I was jumping my highest. Using all my energy right there. I jumped up and said that ball is mine, easily.”
South Allegheny’s season ends at 17-5.
Alexander Roth scored a game-high 19 points for the Wolverines and his younger brother Joseph Roth recorded 17. Steve Antuono, the coach’s son, was next with 14 for the winners.
Omar Faulkner scored 18 points to lead the Gladiators.
