PITTSBURGH — The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team worked overtime for a win Monday night.
The Wolverines withstood a buzzer beater that sent the game to the extra session and came away with an 81-73 overtime WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win over Shady Side Academy. The game was played at Fox Chapel.
Ellwood City (12-4), seeded No. 11, reached the WPIAL semifinals for the first time since 1986.
“This has been such a special year for the kids,” Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said. “We’re just trying to keep that glass slipper on; we’ve been on a streak here.
“We executed down the stretch.”
The Wolverines will visit Section 1 rival Neshannock at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Lancers won both games in the regular season.
“I respect Neshannock a lot,” Antuono said. “They’re a very good basketball team.
“They were predicted to be in this spot. We are going to see what happens. It’s a credit to our section that we both reached this point.”
Ellwood City led 67-64 with around three seconds remaining in regulation. The Wolverines missed both ends of a two-shot foul and the Bulldogs grabbed the rebound on the second miss.
Third-seeded Shady Side Academy (14-3) pushed the ball up the floor and launched a shot from the halfcourt stripe at the horn. The ball banged off the backboard and through the net, knotting the count at 67 and forcing overtime.
“They made a play at the end of regulation and we had to play on,” Antuono said.
The Wolverines were able to score first in overtime and make Shady Side Academy play from behind.
“I isolated Joey (Roth) and Alexander (Roth) on the same side,” Antuono said of overtime. “We ran quick hitters and got good looks. We also made some defensive changes.
“Once we got the lead I ran a stall. It was just a free-throw game at that point. We missed some, but we hung on. It was a crazy game.”
Ellwood City was 11 of 14 from the foul line in overtime to secure the win.
“Shady Side Academy is as advertised,” Antuono said. “They’re 10 deep and they’re very good; very skilled.
“I give credit to them. But our kids, we’re playing six or seven guys.”
The Bulldogs scored the first eight points of the game and held a 16-9 lead after one quarter. Ellwood City trimmed the deficit to 30-24 at the half and 42-37 after three quarters.
“We were down 12 at one point and we found a way,” Antuono said. “Our team showed grit tonight. This game could have been over down eight early and then 12. But my team believes and we didn’t quit.”
Joseph Roth poured in a game-high 30 points for the Wolverines and Alexander Roth was next with 24. Steve Antuono, the coach’s son, added 14 markers for the winners.
“Those three kids, they’re just steady,” Coach Antuono said. “Besides those three scoring the ball, we have guys like Milo Sesti, Ryan Gibbons, Danny Ditri, Sam DiCaprio. Those guys all play a role.
“They were pressing us like crazy the whole game. It was a total team win. They know their roles. The balance is they are unselfish and it shows.”
Thompson Lav scored 25 points to pace Shady Side Academy.
