FRANKLIN — The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball was down its head coach, Steve Antuono, on Wednesday.
The Wolverines then got down by 15 points — to the No. 1 ranked Class 3A team in the state.
None of that seemed to matter to Ellwood City’s players and coaches.
The Wolverines rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit behind Alexander Roth’s 27 points in a 65-63 PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff matchup on the Knights’ home floor.
Antuono was suspended two games by the PIAA for his actions after the team’s last game, a 66-55 home loss to Avonworth in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
“It was an amazing atmosphere,” interim Wolverines coach Chris Weisz said. “We preach to these kids that they earned that opportunity to play in the state playoffs. It’s a team win.
“We preach family. After that loss to Avonworth, we had two weeks off. Then we get down 15 points. Most teams would just pack it in. But I saw that look in their eyes. The way they came back, I can’t say enough about the effort. They were relentless and they refused to lose.”
Antuono watched the game via Ellwood City’s live stream on YouTube.
“Early on, we missed a couple of gimme shots by the team,” said an ecstatic Antuono. “Watching every possession was extremely tough for me. We had every play and every possession, everything from Franklin scouted; anything they would do.
“We were down 15. We got an assistant coach coaching. We followed the game plan. We believed in ourselves and the game plan. There’s a couple of kids that played great and we got it done.”
The Wolverines reward is a rematch with the Antelopes in the second round of the state playoffs on Saturday at a time and site to be determined. It will be the second and final game of the suspension for Antuono. Avonworth (19-7) advanced with a 60-42 win over Cambria Heights.
“It’s unbelievable,” Antuono said of the upcoming rematch with Avonworth. “This team came in to our own home gym and beat us (in the WPIAL playoffs).
“We’ll watch tape. We know what we did wrong. They’re a very good opponent. It’s going to be tough not being able to coach that one. I believe in our guys. These kids are playing for something more than winning this next game, though.”
Franklin, the District 10 champion, ends its season at 23-3.
“I’m so proud of my coaches and I’m so proud of my players,” Antuono said. “Let’s seriously think about this. They beat the No. 1 ranked team at their court. This is Ellwood City we’re talking about; I love my guys.”
Said Weisz of his team’s excitement immediately after the win, “I don’t know if they understand what they did. That’s the No. 1 team in the state that they beat. They just felt all week they would go win the game; and they did.”
Ellwood City started slow and trailed the whole first half. Franklin hit a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the game and Steve Antuono, the coach’s son, hit a field goal to close to 3-2 with 6:50 left in the opening stanza. The Knights, though, took control, building the lead to 17-5 and settling for a 19-10 advantage after one.
Roth’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the visitors some momentum heading into the second period.
“Alexander is an ultra competitor,” Weisz said. “There were times we were down, he refused to let us get down. He’s cool, calm and collected.”
The Wolverines cut into the deficit slightly, trailing 38-30 at the half. Ellwood City scored the first five points of the second quarter. Franklin, though, went on an 11-3 run to claim a 30-18 advantage with 3:39 left in the half.
“They didn’t do anything special defensively,” Weisz said of Franklin in the first half. “They were making shots and we weren’t.
“They had a 6-foot-8 kid down low. We missed a couple of layups. We missed some communication with a loud crowd.”
The Wolverines closed the half strong, with Joseph Roth rolling down the lane for a thunderous dunk to trim the deficit to 35-28 with 26 seconds left.
The Knights appeared poised to put the game on ice to start the second half. Franklin built its biggest bulge at 45-30 with 6:28 left in the third quarter.
“We just kept going; nonstop effort,” Weisz said of the deficit. “We put the ball in our best players hands.
“We relied on Steve Antuono, Joseph Roth and Alexander Roth. I knew they would come through.”
Ellwood City quickly chipped away at the Knights’ lead, scoring 12 straight points. Alexander Roth capped the run with a 3-pointer. Alexander Roth’s steal and layup got the Wolverines back to within two again at 48-46 with 2:51 remaining in the third.
Ellwood City finally tied the game for the first time at 51 when Steve Antuono cruised in for a layup with 1:51 to go in the third quarter. Two free throws by Alexander Roth gave the Wolverines their first lead at 53-51 with 1.4 seconds to go in the third quarter.
There was one tie in the fourth period (53) and the Knights held two leads at 54-53 and 56-55. Joseph Roth got fouled making a field goal with 4:27 left to put the visitors up for good at 57-56. He missed the free-throw attempt.
“Two things happened. We went full-court man to man. We don’t really play that a lot,” Weisz said of the comeback. “Offensively, we put Steve out front. We said ‘you have to make a play for us’, and he did. He played great.
“I knew they would come through. When we got that and-one from Joseph Roth, I knew we were good.”
Alexander Roth split a pair of foul shots with 16 seconds left to give Ellwood City its biggest lead at 64-58.
The Knights drained a 3-pointer with one second left. The Wolverines, though, were able to run out the clock and celebrate a state playoff win.
Steve Antuono contributed 20 points for Ellwood City and Joseph Roth was next with 12.
“It was very difficult in practice,” Coach Antuono said. “The kids knew that and the knew what they had to do.
“We have a very senior-laden team. We very much believed what we were going to do. I can not express enough about being down 15 and sticking to the game plan. Steve Antuono, Alexander Roth, Joseph Roth, Milo Sesti; they got it done.”
Easton Fulmer scored 30 points to lead the Knights.
