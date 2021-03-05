The fourth quarter was key for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team Thursday night.
The 11th-seeded visiting Wolverines made key free throws down the stretch as they capped off a comeback and defeated sixth-seeded Avonworth, 58-53, in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round contest.
Ryan Gibbons was 3 of 4 at the foul line in the final frame and 5 of 6 at the stripe for the game. He finished with seven points.
Ellwood City (11-4) was 6 of 9 at the foul line in the fourth period.
“Free throws were huge,” Wolverines coach Steve Antuono said. “Ryan Gibbons came up huge at the end. Those win the game.
“We’re up three, in the bonus and we get fouled. We have to go and make them and Ryan did.”
Those clutch freebies helped propel the Wolverines into the quarterfinals. Ellwood City will meet third-seeded Shady Side Academy (14-2) at 6 p.m. Monday at Fox Chapel.
“I know they’re athletic and they’re big,” Antuono said of Shady Side Academy. “They’re good; we’ll see. We’re going to try to make our ride in the playoffs last a little while longer.”
Ellwood City sprinted to a 15-5 lead after one quarter. The visitors pushed that margin to 30-18 at the break. The Antelopes (12-5) regrouped in the third period, though and captured a 43-41 advantage going to the final eight minutes.
“Our zone was moving well in the first half and we were contesting shots,” Antuono said. “They started making shots in the third quarter.
“We switched it up and played a couple of different types of defenses. They came right out of the gate strong in the third quarter. We really didn’t get into an offensive set in the third quarter. They pressed us and we didn’t handle it well. Once we adjusted well, we ran our stuff.”
The Wolverines took the lead for good midway through the fourth quarter.
Alexander Roth recorded a team-high 16 points for Ellwood City and his brother Joseph Roth was next with 13. Steve Antuono, the coach’s son, added 12 markers.
Andrew Gannon posted 21 points for Avonworth.
