Facing a zone defense, Ellwood City went into its own zone on offense Monday night.
Alexander Roth led the way with seven 3-pointers and 23 points to give the Wolverines a 72-42 win over Summit Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A boys basketball tournament.
Ellwood City (21-2), the defending WPIAL champ, knew it would have to find a way to beat the Knights’ zone. The Wolverines got everyone involved in the first quarter as all five starters contributed at least a bucket.
“We play as a team, move the ball around, get shots out of our sets and hope for the best,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said.
That was a winning formula once again against 16th-seeded Summit Academy (7-9). After the Wolverines built a 23-11 edge after the first, they expected the Knights to switch up their approach. However, Summit Academy stayed in a zone, so Ellwood City kept firing away from downtown.
Roth benefited most as he cashed in for five treys in the first half and the hosts posted a 37-23 lead at intermission.
“I haven’t really been shooting well, lately. I have been driving to the basket more. Tonight, I got a little confidence boost,” he said. “It was very important for us to make our shots. Whenever you’re sitting in a zone and your coach stays in it even after you hit some shots, it can be very confusing. But, credit to them, they stayed in the game the whole entire time.”
“I kept waiting for them to change something, but they just sat in that zone,” Antuono added. “I told our guys to stay the course and to move the ball, run our sets and pass up a good shot for a great shot.”
The Wolverines did just that. A 9-2 run to open the third quarter put the game out of reach. Ellwood City kept up its offensive pressure until later in the fourth quarter.
“Our mindset is that we’re not taking any team lightly. We came out and played a great game,” Roth said. “We don’t take any team lightly. Like last year, it’s 0-0 in the playoffs and anybody can win.”
Alexander Roth helped finish off the win. He scored 12 of his 18 points from the paint in the second half.
“It was a good game and it was nice to have a good crowd here,” he said. “We played hard. Our players hit their shots early, which was nice. I could just trust them to make everything and I didn’t have to work as much down low.”
Caden Crizer, who made his first start, finished with 12 points. Steve Antuono added 10 points and Milo Sesti had six.
“Caden came in and played a great game for us. I knew they were playing a zone and he can shoot it and handle the ball a bit,” Antuono said. “Everyone contributed and that’s what we need.”
The Wolverines meet Avonworth (16-6), a 64-36 winner over Ligonier Valley, in Thursday’s quarterfinals.
“We’re on to Avonworth and it won’t be easy, I can tell you that,” Coach Antuono said.
