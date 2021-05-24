McKEES ROCKS — The season is over for the Ellwood City Lincoln High baseball team.
The Wolverines held an early lead but couldn’t hang on, dropping a 13-5 WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round matchup to South Park at the Burkett Recreation & Sports Complex.
“You’re never happy with a loss,” Ellwood City coach Chris Weisz said. “I told the guys before the game, ‘why not us? Why can’t it be our day against a very good team?’
“Early in the game, we executed. We didn’t want to jump on the first pitch. We worked counts. We bunted the ball well. We ran the bases well.”
Sixth-seeded Ellwood City bows out at 10-12.
The Wolverines had the bases loaded twice in the first three innings. They had second and third another time. Ellwood City couldn’t cash in any runs with those opportunities.
Three straight strikeouts ended one of the bases-loaded threats. There was one out when the Wolverines had the sacks packed the second time, and one out with second and third.
“As an underdog, you have to score runs and put the other team away,” Weisz said. “If we had got those runs early, I think we’d be having another discussion. But, we didn’t, and that’s a credit to South Park.”
The Wolverines led 3-0 after a half inning and 5-2 going to the bottom of the third inning. But the Eagles (14-4) tied it at 5 after three, forged a 6-5 margin after four and put the game away with a seven-run fifth.
“We played a great team,” Weisz said. “South Park was resilient. They never stopped believing.
“We had a great year, a phenomenal year. We got past the first round of the playoffs and we put ourselves in a great position.”
Sammy DiCaprio recorded two of Ellwood City’s five hits. He also knocked in two runs.
Ryan Hampton started and took the loss. Hampton tossed three innings, allowing six hits and six runs — all earned — with a walk and two strikeouts.
The Wolverines lose Nico DeCaria, DiCaprio, Ryan Gibbons, Hampton, Joseph Hudson, Noah Magill, James Meehan and Russell Murray to graduation.
“The loss of all the seniors, they are all great attitude kids,” Weisz said. “They bought into the system and they worked hard.
“They gave me a chance. We put a product on the field that was successful. We have a bunch of young kids coming back and I return the entire outfield. The future looks bright.”
