The PIAA basketball field is set for Lawrence County.
Eight total basketball teams from the county will continue their seasons in the state playoffs.
Shady Side Academy’s boys win over Avonworth in the WPIAL Class 3A championship game pulled Neshannock into the PIAA field to finish up the state entries.
The New Castle (Class 5A) and Union (1A) boys qualified for the state playoffs with their deep district runs. Ellwood City Lincoln’s boys team advanced to the state playoffs in Class 3A by virtue of Avonworth’s semifinal win. Wolverines coach Steve Antuono was suspended for two games because of an incident that occurred after the quarterfinal-round home loss to Avonworth. Antuono will miss the first state playoff game. If Ellwood City wins, he will sit out the next game, also. If the Wolverines lose, he will sit out the season opener next year.
The Neshannock (Class 2A) and Union (Class 1A) girls teams qualified for the PIAA playoffs with their deep WPIAL runs. Laurel (Class 3A) moved on with North Catholic’s girls semifinal win and subsequent WPIAL championship. Shenango’s (Class 2A) girls squad also advanced to the PIAA playoffs with the Lady Lancers’ semifinal verdict and subsequent district crown.
The Laurel and Shenango boys, along with the Mohawk girls, ended their respective seasons in the WPIAL playoffs.
