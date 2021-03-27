Mia Edwards helped propel the Shenango High School to a 13-1 nonsection softball road win over Union on Friday.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Mia Edwards posted two hits, including a home run and three RBIs. She picked up the pitching win as well. Edwards tossed five innings, striking out 12 with no walks and an earned run.
Shenango tallied nine hits.
Ashley DeCarbo delivered three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Wildcats. Madison Iwanejko was next with two hits and two RBIs for the victors, while Leyna Mason drove in a pair of runs.
Union recorded five total hits.
Mallory Gorgacz garnered two hits for the Lady Scots.
Halaena Blakley suffered the loss. Blakley tossed five innings, giving up nine hits and 13 runs — nine earned — with three strikeouts and no walks.
Shenango scored three runs in the first, four in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth.
Union scored its run in the fifth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.