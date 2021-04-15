By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
One run was all it took for the Neshannock High softball team Wednesday.
Alison Giordano drove in Neleh Nogay with the game’s lone marker in the top of the first inning, lifting the Lady Lancers to a 1-0 WPIAL Section 4-2A road win over Shenango.
“We expected a low-scoring game,” Neshannock coach Jackie Lash said. “We talked to the girls a lot last night after practice.
“We’re a young team and they executed the plan. That first inning is exactly what we wanted and they carried the plan out to perfection. We’re happy to get the win. It just gets tougher from here; we have a lot of improving to do as well.”
Nogay opened the game with a bunt single. She stole second and was sacrificed to third by Aaralyn Nogay, Neleh’s younger sister. With one out, Giordano’s bunt single drove in Neleh Nogay with the only run of the game.
“We wanted to jump on them first and that happened tonight,” Lash said. “There were some nice plays in the field, especially by Shenango. It was a good all-around game.”
Despite having runners at first and second with a run in, the Lady Lancers couldn’t add on against Mia Edwards, who got the final two outs of the first inning by strikeout.
“I was proud of our girls staying composed, especially Mia,” Shenango coach Pat Quahliero said. “It could have been really disastrous (in the first inning).
“Mia got the job done.”
Abigale Measel (2-0) went the distance to pick up the win. Measel allowed three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
“Abigale has been a good presence pitching,” Lash said. “She’s been hitting her spots, keeping her pitch count low; she’s a calm young lady.
“We got on the same page and she was hitting her spots.”
Edwards (6-2), a Colgate recruit, tossed a complete game in taking the loss. Edwards gave up four hits and an earned run with 15 strikeouts and no walks.
“She continues to do what she does,” Quahliero said of Edwards. “Both teams felt a little bit of pressure, but they all responded. I’m proud of Mia’s determination. She threw the ball well.”
Said Lash of Edwards, “We expected a lot of rise balls. I don’t know that we saw that as much as we expected. We just wanted the girls to be ready to attack early (in the at-bat) rather than take a lot of pitches. She’s a great pitcher.”
Neshannock (3-0 section, 3-0 overall) had four hits, including two by Gabby Perod.
Shenango (2-1, 6-2) tallied three hits, including two by Brianna DeSalvo.
The Lady Wildcats had two quality scoring chances and couldn’t scratch out a run.
In the bottom of the fifth, Ashley DeCarbo singled to open the inning. She took second on a groundout and another groundout sent her to third with two outs. But a strikeout ended the threat.
In the last of the sixth, DeSalvo singled with one out for Shenango. An error allowed DeSalvo to take second on the play. A popup and a groundout would strand DeSalvo on second and end the inning.
“We just didn’t get a hit at the right time,” Quahliero said. “One play or one spot, you get the right hit, we’re having a different conversation.
“There’s nothing to be ashamed of. They did everything they did. That was a good team we played.”
Measel retired Shenango in order in the second, third, fourth and seventh innings. She put an exclamation point on the win with a strikeout to close it out.
“The thing about her is she is just going to keep getting better,” Quahliero said of Measel. “She’s young. I think there were some drop balls or curveballs that she was throwing.”
