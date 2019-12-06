Duquesne defensive back Spencer DeMedal is in the running for a postseason award.
DeMedal, a junior defensive back from Wilmington High, was named as one of 13 finalists for the 2019 STATS Football Championship Subdivision Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award, the organization announced.
Named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary coach Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, the fifth annual award is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.
DeMedal is the Northeast Conference’s finalist for the award, as one player from each of the 13 conferences in college football’s Division I subdivision is recognized. He becomes the second Duquesne player in a row to be the NEC’s finalist, as offensive lineman Matt Fitzpatrick earned that distinction last season.
A two-time CoSIDA Academic all-district honoree, DeMedal has compiled a 3.98 grade-point average as a biology major. He ranked second on the Dukes for the second-straight season with 62 tackles, including 42 solo stops on the year.
DeMedal has started the last two years at safety for Duquesne and has appeared in all 35 games of his collegiate career. He has compiled 123 tackles over the last two seasons with 5 1/2 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions and 10 pass breakups.
STATS will announce the winner on Dec. 16 and honor him at the FCS awards banquet and presentation set for Jan. 10 in Frisco, Texas on the eve of the national championship game.
Duquesne finished 6-5.
