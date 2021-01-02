Elise Booker and Ella Casalandra helped propel the Union High volleyball team into the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs this year.
The Lady Scots posted a 5-5 record in Section 1-1A action to qualify for the playoffs. Union, though was ousted in the opening round of the playoffs by Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in four games. The Lady Chargers advanced to the semifinal round.
Booker and Casalandra were selected to the Section 1-1A First Team All-Star team.
FIRST TEAM: Vanessa Bailey (Western Beaver), Elise Booker (Union), Ella Casalandra (Union), Olivia DeSarbo (Beaver County Christian), Shelby Martin (Western Beaver), Lizzie McCaslin (Beaver County Christian), Ella Metheny (Beaver County Christian), Mekenzie Robison (Rochester), Lilly Shychuck (South Side Beaver), Grace Woodling (South Side Beaver).
