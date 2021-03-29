By Ron Poniewasz Jr.
New Castle News
Frankie Duddy came through in a key spot for the Laurel High softball team Saturday.
Duddy delivered the game-winning walk-off single, scoring Autumn Boyd from second base, in a 4-3 WPIAL nonsection home win over Avonworth.
Duddy, Boyd, Grace Zeppelin, Alexis Brua and Kaylee Withrow recorded two hits each for Laurel (1-0).
The Lady Spartans banged out 10 total hits.
Boyd picked up the win in relief. She worked 31/3 innings, allowing a hit and a run — earned — with three walks and six strikeouts.
Laurel scored two runs in the first, one in the fifth and one more in the seventh.
Avonworth recorded a run in the second, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Union 21,
New Brighton 4
The Lady Scots pounded out 21 total hits in a nonsection road win over the Lady Lions.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Skylar Fisher paced Union (1-1) with four hits and five RBIs. Halaena Blakley was next with four hits and three RBIs for the Lady Scots, while Gianna Trott tallied four hits and a pair of RBIs. Trott added a triple as well.
Mallory Gorgacz recorded three hits, including a triple, with two RBIs for Union. Raquel Zarlingo and Kate McCurdy notched two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Lady Scots. Zarlingo also added a triple.
Blakley (1-1) picked up the win. She went the distance, giving up six hits and four earned runs with nine strikeouts and five walks.
Union scored five runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third and 11 more in the fifth.
New Brighton scored a run in the first, two in the third and one more in the fifth.
Shenango 7,
New Castle 5
The Lady Wildcats built a big lead and held on for a nonsection home win over the Lady ‘Canes.
Shenango (2-0) scored three runs in the second, two in the third and two more in the fourth.
New Castle (0-2) plated five markers in the seventh inning.
The Lady ‘Canes posted five hits.
Morgan Piatt (0-1) suffered the loss. Piatt went the distance, allowing nine hits and seven runs, with six strikeouts and no walks.
New Castle (0-2) dropped a 2-0 decision to host Butler on Friday.
The Lady ‘Canes had five hits in that game.
Rachel Zona (0-1) took the loss. Zona went the distance, giving up three hits and an earned run with nine strikeouts and a walk.
Baseball
The Wolverines dropped a nonsection road decision to the River Hawks.
Ellwood City (0-2), which managed just four hits, scored its run in the fifth inning.
Armstrong (1-0) tallied a run in the first and two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings.
Track and field
Local teams compete
Wilmington won eight team events in the 19th annual Lawrence/Mercer Relays. The event was hosted by Wilmington.
The Greyhounds’ boys team won the 800 relay, 400 relay, high jump and the shot put. Wilmington’s girls team captured the distance medley, 800 relay, 400 relay and the 1600 relay.
Shenango’s boys squad won the discus event and Laurel’s boys and girls teamed up to claim the pole vault relay.
The Lady Wildcats scored team wins in the triple jump, long jump and the shot put.
