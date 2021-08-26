New Castle High School graduate Drew Allen recently joined the football coaching staff at Duquesne.
Allen is a defensive assistant and started during the summer. A four-year starter at Robert Morris, Allen comes to Duquesne after serving as defensive backs coach under coach Joe Cowart at New Castle the last two seasons.
Allen recorded 183 total tackles with three interceptions and 22 passes defended during his Colonial career. Drew Allen graduated from Robert Morris in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in business management.
His twin brother, Stew, was a three-year starter at tight end/H-back for the Dukes, graduating from Duquesne in 2018. Prior to college, the Allen twins starred for the Red Hurricane on the football field and were starters for the 2014 PIAA Class 4A champion boys basketball team.
Drew Allen joins with Shenango High graduate Steve McNees as Lawrence County alumni working on coaching staffs at the Pittsburgh school. McNees is in his fifth season with the Dukes men's basketball program, where he currently serves as director of operations.
Union High School graduate Jordon Rooney joined the Dukes men's basketball program last spring as a personal brand coach, the first such position in college athletics, ahead of new Name, Image, Likeness rules.
