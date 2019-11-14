Neshannock High graduate Sean Doran enjoyed a career game for the Washington & Jefferson College football team in a 42-10 victory over Saint Vincent on Saturday.
Doran, a junior linebacker who graduated from Neshannock in 2017, had a career-high 12 tackles, a sack and intercepted a pass, returning it 18 yards for a touchdown, in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference game at W&J’s Cameron Stadium.
He also recovered a fumble and returned it 48 yards, which led to a touchdown a play later.
Doran leads the team in tackles with 57.
W&J is 5-3 in the PAC and 6-3 overall.
