The search for the next New Castle High School varsity football coach is underway.
Six individuals applied while another submitted only a letter of interest with nothing else attached. Two more individuals sent in applications but were past the 2 p.m. deadline. Names of the applicants were not publicly announced at Tuesday's athletic committee meeting.
After discussion about Flaherty Field improvements, the committee went into 84-minute executive session to discuss the applicants. The executive session was called for personnel purposes.
"They're in the process of looking at them in detail within the next week," New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio said. "We talked about who they were, but we did not go into detail about their resumes. We're going back in later (at Tuesday's board work session). We want to talk to the board as a whole."
The New Castle school board met for a work session later Tuesday night.
"They discussed the process again," DeBlasio said. "We thought there was going to be (deliberation), but that meeting remained and we kept going. We had a lot of executive issues. Next Tuesday is the public meeting. I'm just anxious for us to get everything in place. I'm anxious to get a coach and to get our kiddos back practicing."
There is another athletic committee meeting set for Thursday morning, but it will only deal with issues relating to improvements at Taggart Stadium. The turf playing surface and track are set to be replaced this summer.
The varsity coaching position opened when Joe Cowart, citing a desire to spend more time with his family, resigned after 10 seasons and a 55-48 record on Jan. 25.
New Castle reached the playoffs in eight seasons under Cowart, including a spot in the 2016 WPIAL Class 4A championship game, a 42-0 loss to Thomas Jefferson at Heinz Field.
