Maplewood won the District 10, Region 2-1A girls volleyball title.
Corry got its revenge in the D-10 title match, though. The Lady Beavers knocked off their region rivals to capture the district title.
However, Corry’s PIAA tournament stay was cut short in the first round with a 3-0 sweep to eventual PIAA champ North Catholic.
Both Corry and Maplewood dominated the Region 2 all-star teams. Wilmington did not have a player earn all-region honors. The Lady Greyhounds’ season came to an end at 10-9 with a 17-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14 loss to Girard in the D-10 first round.
