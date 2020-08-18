District 10 posted a notice concerning fall sports on its website and Twitter feed Monday:
“In the event the PIAA votes to start practice August 24, District 10 will revamp regions utilizing to the degree possible county based competition. This may include playing teams twice in sports where that is usually not done.”
The PIAA board of directors will meet on Friday and announce its plans for the fall sports season.
If the PIAA gives fall sports the green light, schools will have to quickly notify D-10 if they plan to participate to expedite the new regions/schedules.
