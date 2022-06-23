Title IX was signed into law 50 years ago today.
New Castle High school girls basketball coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph has witnessed the evolution of equality in the sport as both a player and now the leader of the program.
“I would just say as the years have gone by, the recognition of women’s sports has gotten more as they should,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “I think New Castle does good job of keeping it equal. I think all the athletes feel that also. I think it evolves yearly. That’s not the case everywhere and I know there are a lot of times people feel we can do better. I’m happy with the progress and giving to each sport equally.”
Before becoming a coach, DiNardo-Joseph played on the hardwood for the Lady ‘Canes and had leaders like coach Luann Grybowski and her older sister Maria to help guide her.
“Any coach I’ve had, even (Luann Grybowski), instilled just to always speak for what you believe in and what you feel,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “If you feel something, always stand up for what you believe in and don’t feel like you’re wrong for thinking a certain way. She definitely instilled that when she was coaching. My sister Maria coached me as well. When I was a senior, she was an assistant. She instilled that each and every day my senior year. When you have someone who believes in something, they instill it in you.”
Maria Joseph is currently an assistant coach on the bench with Kara.
“I think just even playing for (Grybowski) and growing up in the program, you just worked as hard as you could. She instilled that hard work pays off,” Maria Joseph said. “It might be a year, might be three years, as long as you keep working hard you’re going to get where you want to be. That’s the way we were brought up through the program. I don’t think our philosophy changed very much on that end.
“New Castle’s always been pretty darn good in that aspect of athletics and things like that. Basically, what the boys got we got. The boys made a name for themselves and we made a name for ourselves. We had every opportunity they had. I would say New Castle should be proud of the way they’ve dealt with athletics since it started.”
DiNardo-Joseph said she hopes she can pass the lessons she received onto her student-athletes like her previous coaches did with her. She said the social progression will continue to grow and girls sports will continue to flourish in the right direction.
“I’m going to say I like the direction we’re moving and everyone is together on the same page,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “If there were any issues, I’m not saying there are, I’d feel comfortable and I’d be able to address them and know that they would be handled.”
DiNardo-Joseph said New Castle High School is on the right track in the progression of equality in sports.
“I feel like New Castle is working the right direction and there is equality,” DiNardo-Joseph said. “Each sport is different so you can’t compare that way, but I feel like it’s in a positive direction.”
COMING FRIDAY:
Laurel’s Abbie Miles talks about gender equality on the wrestling mat and her perspective as a girl coming into a male-dominated sport.
