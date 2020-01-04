Diesel throws 'Cats a curveball with late resignation

Shenango High is looking for a new baseball coach.
Athletic director Jan Budai confirmed that Matt Diesel submitted his resignation Thursday to become the head coach at North Catholic High in Cranberry. Diesel lives in Cranberry Township.
“He cited it was a good opportunity for him and closer to where he lives,” Budai said. “He said the travel back and forth was tough on him.”
Diesel was hired by the Shenango Area School Board in September 2018. He replaced Mike Othites, whose job was opened the previous July.
Diesel’s team won the WPIAL Section 2-2A championship and finished 19-3 in 2019.
Budai said that the district had hoped that Diesel would have coached longer than just one season.
“We’re disappointed,” Budai said. “We thought that when we hired him, he would be here for several years.
“The timing is bad,” he added. “Had this happened back in September or October, it would have given us plenty of time to search. But with the season coming up so soon, we’re going to have to move fast. We posted it Friday in-house and we will give that one week, then we can post outside. We’re hoping to have someone in place by the beginning of February.”
Diesel is a 2004 graduate of Hampton High School and a 2008 graduate of Duquesne University, where he was a standout first baseman and outfielder. Diesel is the owner of Diesel Edge Training Academy, an indoor baseball and softball facility in Wexford, and the executive director of Steel City Select, a nonprofit that works with about 275 baseball and softball players ages 8 to 18.
Diesel was an assistant at Pine-Richland High from 2010-12, the first year of which the Rams won the WPIAL Quad-A championship.
Attempts to reach Diesel were unsuccessful.
