Clearing up some misconceptions about Dick Allen

Former Philadelphia Phillies' Dick Allen waves to the crowd before a baseball game against the New York Mets in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, file photo. Dick Allen, a fearsome hitter who was a seven-time All-Star, the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP, has died. He was 78. The Philadelphia Phillies, the team Allen started out with, announced his death on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020.

 Matt Slocum

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wampum's Dick Allen again fell one vote short of the Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Allen received 11 votes as the Golden Days Era committee met today. He was one vote short in 2019, and no vote was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee elected Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva. Meanwhile, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were chosen by the Early Baseball Era Committee. The six, of which only Kaat and Olivia are living, will be inducted during ceremonies on July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, New York. 

The Golden Days Era Committee voters were Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Fergie Jenkins, Mike Schmidt, John Schuerholz, Bud Selig, Ozzie Smith and Joe Torre; Major League executives Al Avila, Bill DeWitt, Ken Kendrick, Kim Ng and Tony Reagins; and veteran media members/historians Adrian Burgos Jr., Steve Hirdt, Jaime Jarrin and Jack O’Connell.

Allen died Dec. 7, 2020.

