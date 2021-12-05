ORLANDO, Fla. — Wampum's Dick Allen again fell one vote short of the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Allen received 11 votes as the Golden Days Era committee met today. He was one vote short in 2019, and no vote was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee elected Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva. Meanwhile, Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were chosen by the Early Baseball Era Committee. The six, of which only Kaat and Olivia are living, will be inducted during ceremonies on July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown, New York.
The Golden Days Era Committee voters were Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Fergie Jenkins, Mike Schmidt, John Schuerholz, Bud Selig, Ozzie Smith and Joe Torre; Major League executives Al Avila, Bill DeWitt, Ken Kendrick, Kim Ng and Tony Reagins; and veteran media members/historians Adrian Burgos Jr., Steve Hirdt, Jaime Jarrin and Jack O’Connell.
Allen died Dec. 7, 2020.
