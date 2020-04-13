New Castle boys track team claims section title

The 2016 WPIAL Section 8-AAA New Castle boys track and field champions include, front from left, Earl Gravatt, Robert Geitner, Trent Kimbrough, DaJamier Drayton, Quindell Reed, James Humphery, Geno Stone, Marshane McElroy, Georgie Eggleston, Anthony Voto, Nick Conti, Donte Burnett and Carlos Akins. In the second row are LeShawn Huff, Curtis Allie, Jordan Hartman, Malik Jefferies, Jalen Lane, Devin Sams, Tyler Payne, Damar Ware, Matt Hawkins. In the back are Joey Salem, Christian Crawl, girls head coach Joe Cowart, assistant coach Jeff Shaftic, Kordell Hawkins, Jason Montgomery, Jason Scott, KC Booker, Daylyn Glenel, Chris Dorman, Alan Petrangeli, Brandon Parchman, Andre Corbin, Victor Dimuccio, Ian Frost, Andrew Gonzales, Ryan Cooper, Sidney Picore, boys head coach Bill Croach, assistant coach Norm Fox and Ed Turney. Missing from the photo are assistant coaches Susan Harlan, Mitch Horney, Nick Marmo and Bobby Salem.

 Contributed Photo

Devin Booker won the NBA 2K20 Players Tournament on Saturday night, sweeping Phoenix Suns teammate Deandre Ayton in the best-of-three final.

“I played a lot growing up,” Booker said. “It’s all about timing and eye coordination.”

ESPN broadcast the three-day, 16-player Xbox One competition. The last NBA games were played March 11, the day Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Booker’s Houston Rockets topped Ayton’s Los Angeles Lakers 72-62 in Game 1 and the star guard directed the Denver Nuggets to a 74-62 victory over thee Milwaukee Bucks in the second.

“Anyone who thinks they can play 2K, let’s get it,” Booker said.

Booker earned a $100,000 donation to a coronavirus-related relief effort of his choice. Seeded fifth, he beat Denver’s Michael Porter Jr., Washington’s Rui Hachimura and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell to reach the final — also sweeping those matchups.

Ayton topped Chicago’s Zach LaVine, Atlanta’s Trae Young and the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley, using his own Suns to top Beverley in the semifinals.

“I said in the beginning that it was going to be Deandre and I in the championship — and that’s the way it ended up,” Booker said.

The players were seeded by their NBA 2K player ratings.

