Laurel’s boys hope to develop some depth.
And, the Spartans have to do it quickly.
They graduated two big pieces from their lineup in Kobe DeRosa and Eli Sickafuse. However, they welcome back a solid core of Landon Smith, Aidan Collins, Greg Preisser and Laban Barker from a team that went 13-9 and lost in the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs.
“With the length of the football season, we were kind of limited in what we could do in the fall. We need a lot of guys to fill in and we have a lot of open spots. It should be pretty competitive at practice,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “We have some young guys we’re hoping will step up. We have some seniors who have been around and have been in the system. Hopefully, they are able to step up and fill in those holes. We lost 64 minutes per game with Eli and Kobe, who played pretty much the whole game here.”
An earlier start to the regular season didn’t help Laurel, either.
“We do have a nice core coming back,” Locke said. “Moving the season up a week and with just getting our football guys back in the gym, you want to see what you have and it’s tough. But our guys being seniors and being around the program, we’re ahead of where we could be at without them. That’s a good sign in getting our systems in. I think we’re in a good spot for everything.”
Laurel hopes to play with a quicker pace this season. George Michaels and Jackson Sauders, who is out with an injury, are going to be two key players as well.
“We want to play a little up-tempo. We’re going to want to play eight, nine, 10 or 11 guys, if possible,” Locke said. “We’re small, but I think we’re tough and scrappy. We have to shoot the ball well. That’s something we struggled with, at times, last year. We’ll have to prove ourselves, but I do think we have some guys who can knock shots down.”
Barker, a senior guard, led the team in scoring last year at 15.3 points per game. He swished 44 3-pointers. Smith averaged 4.0 ppg, while Preisser was at 3.9 ppg.
The Spartans averaged 49.8 ppg and gave up 47.5 ppg.
“With the group we have, we are pretty hardnosed on the defensive side,” Locke said. “We had a real grind, defensively, last year and that was our strength. We’re preaching that has to be our strength again. We have a little bit of quickness here and there because we are small. So, we’ll try to pick the tempo up a bit.”
Laurel, which dropped down to Class 2A, finds itself in a new section this winter. The Spartans take on Aliquippa, Northgate, Sewickley Academy, Shenango and South Side Beaver in Section 1-2A.
“It should be tough. There are no easy games there,” Locke said.
