Mark DeMonaco has resigned as New Castle High’s wrestling coach.
DeMonaco’s resignation was accepted at Monday night’s meeting of the New Castle Area School Board by a 5-0 vote.
Anna Pascarella, Robert Lyles and George Gabriel were absent.
Sam Constant, who has served as an assistant with the team, was named interim head coach.
A search for DeMonaco’s replacement will be conducted.
