AUSTIN, Texas — Duquesne defensive back and Wilmington High School graduate Spencer DeMedal was named to the 2021-22 Academic All-America Division I football teams on Wednesday.
The 2021 Academic All-America Football Teams, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
DeMedal earned second team honors for the Dukes, marking his third-consecutive CoSIDA Academic All-America nod. DeMedal is one of just seven members of the team to be selected three times.
DeMedal and teammate Jake Dixon are the lone representatives on the teams from the Northeast Conference as well as the only student-athletes from institutions in the state of Pennsylvania.
DeMedal is a four-year starter at safety for the Dukes, appearing in 44 consecutive games before his 2021 season was cut short due to an injury in the Dukes’ NEC opener at Merrimack. The former Greyhound star compiled 182 tackles with nine tackles for loss, a sack, five interceptions, 16 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.
DeMedal had a game-high 11 tackles in the season-opener at TCU this season before returning an interception for a touchdown in the Dukes’ win over Virginia.
A biology major who graduated with a 3.97 cumulative grade point average, DeMedal is a two-time STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award Finalist and was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy last season.
