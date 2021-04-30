DeMedal finalist for Campbell Trophy

Duquesne senior defensive back and Wilmington High graduate Spencer DeMedal was named a semifinalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy.
Presented by Mazda, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
DeMedal is one of 45 semifinalists from the Football Championship Subdivision and one of a record 199 semifinalists across NCAA FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA.
The NFF will announce 12 to 14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments.
Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy, having his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000 and receiving his own 25-pound-bronze version of the iconic statue.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.
DeMedal has excelled on both the playing field and in the classroom on The Bluff as a two-year starter at safety while posting a 3.97 grade point average as a biology major.
A preseason All-Northeast Conference selection, he has played in all 35 games of his Duquesne career. He ranked second on the team in total tackles for the second-straight season in 2019 after helping the Dukes to their fifth NEC title and first FCS playoff victory in 2018.
DeMedal was selected as the NEC’s nominee for the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Award for the top student-athlete in the country. He was also named the NEC’s Football Fall Scholar Athlete, becoming the first Duke to earn this distinction. He earned 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team laurels and was the first Duquesne player to garner first team honors since running back Mike Hilliard in 2003.
In addition, DeMedal is a member of the Duquesne University Health Professionals Society and has conducted concussion research on campus. He has also volunteered and worked at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle for two summers in 2018-19. He plans to attend medical school following graduation from Duquesne.
DeMedal is one of just 58 nominees with a 3.8 GPA or higher.
Last year’s Campbell Trophy winner was former Oregon quarterback and current Los Angeles Charger Justin Herbert. Past winners also include Peyton Manning and Tim Tebow.
