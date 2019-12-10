DeMedal earns CoSIDA accolade

Duquesne defensive back and Wilmington High graduate Spencer DeMedal was selected to the 2019 Academic All-America Division I Football First Team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America, the organization announced on Monday afternoon.
The 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America Football Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
DeMedal becomes the first Duquesne player to garner Academic All-America honors since linebacker Sam Martello in 2015 and the first Dukes player to earn first team honors since running back Mike Hilliard in 2003. He is the 12th First Team Academic All-American in school history.
The junior, who has recorded a 3.98 grade point average in biology, was also recently named as the Northeast Conference’s finalist for the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. He has started the last two seasons at safety for Duquesne and has appeared in all 35 games of his Duquesne career. He has tallied 123 tackles over the last two seasons with 5.5 tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions and 10 pass breakups. DeMedal ranked second on the team in tackles for the season-straight year with 62 stops to go with an interception and two pass breakups.
The 2019 Academic All-America Division I Football Team selected by CoSIDA features 21 members with a 4.0 GPA and 36 members with at least a 3.90 GPA as either undergraduate or graduate student-athletes. The 25 members on the first team have an average GPA of 3.95.
DeMedal is a two-time Academic All-District selection for the Dukes.
