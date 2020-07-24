Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio says that the New Castle Area School District has made a commitment to keep its student-athletes safe.
And when that safety was tested in recent days, DeBlasio and her administration wasted no time taking action.
When the father of a New Castle High football player tested positive for COVID-19, summer sports practices were brought to a close. That included football, boys basketball, girls basketball, volleyball and softball. Golf is currently not practicing and cross country is not affected because it practices outdoors with little or no actual contact.
“The player was around a family member who tested positive,” DeBlasio said. “Although none of our sports people have tested positive, we closed down our workout facility, The Rack, because all of the kids in every sport work out there.
“We closed it down for a week and we will take another look this weekend and see where we stand.”
She praised football coach Joe Cowart for notifying her immediately when he was informed by the player last weekend that a relative had tested positive.
“Football is a contact sport so we have to be so careful,” she said. “We have a health and safety plan for sports and we will follow that exactly.
“We know that these children hang with each other, so when one has been to The Rack, they pretty much all have been to The Rack.”
DeBlasio said that there is just no way to know what will happen in the long-term.
“Everything is so new,” she said. “We’re all figuring this out together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.