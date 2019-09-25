Through five games this season, the Neshannock backfield has pronounced itself as a touchdown threat on any given play.
Running back Braden Gennock leads Lawrence County with 686 yards, gaining nearly a first down whenever he touches the ball. When Gennock isn’t running the ball, it’s being handed off to teammate D.J. DeBlasio. Despite receiving fewer carries, DeBlasio has made the most of his opportunities this season, climbing his way to fifth on the county rushing leaders list with 429 yards.
“It’s a nice boost to the team to have two definitely solid varsity running backs to take it the distance any time for us,” Lancers coach Fred Mozzocio said. “They split time for us at running back and compliment each other very well. Braden reads the defenses really well and is a one-cut, downhill-type runner. Then you bring D.J. in and he’s coming at you like a knuckleballer.
“He’s moving side to side, wiggling and jiggling and making you miss. It’s pretty much you’re tackling one guy who’s getting downhill and getting on you very quick then you have D.J. coming at you from all different directions.”
DeBlasio had just six totes in Friday’s 42-14 home victory over Shady Side Academy, however, he broke loose multiple times and finished the evening with 127 yards. Two of those carries went for touchdowns, one from five yards out and the other on an 87-yard scamper.
“It just means every chance I do to get in the game to do my best whenever I’m in,” DeBlasio said of his opportunities. “(Gennock’s) a good buddy of mine and we just want the team to succeed, not just ourselves. We worry about the team and each one of us, whatever chance we get, we want to help the team.”
For his performance in Friday’s win, DeBlasio — a son of David and Renee DeBlasio — has been named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week as chosen by the New Castle News sports department.
“It’s just whoever gets the hot hand,” Mozzocio said of how the coaching staff divides up the carries for his backfield, adding the two also sub in for each other on defense. “We try to watch D.J.’s carries and be careful with him because he’s got a smaller frame. We try to preserve his body with as many hits he takes. We pick and choose D.J.’s spots.”
The running game has been integral to the Lancers success this season. After an opening night loss to Avonworth, Neshannock has reeled off four wins in a row with Gennock and DeBlasio slashing teams on the ground attack. Their difference in running style makes it difficult for opponents to practice for.
“We like to do certain things with Braden, then D.J. comes in and he has his style which is almost a complete 180 of Braden, so it’s a nice little offset,” Mozzocio said. “You have to prepare for it and it’s hard to simulate that at practice.”
The Avonworth loss, plus the fact the Lancers missed the playoffs last season, has added a bit of motivation for DeBlasio and the team.
“We don’t want to be sitting at home when other teams are playing this year,” DeBlasio said. “We want to be the best we can and make the playoffs and see where that gets us.”
While DeBlasio’s statistics show he’s one of the best offensive players in the county, it’s the third part of the game that has caught Mozzocio’s eye.
