Deal pitches perfect game in Laurel softball win

By Kayleen Cubbal
New Castle News
Addie Deal tossed a perfect game in the Laurel High softball team’s 22-0 shutout at New Brighton on Friday.
Deal went the distance in the three-inning game, giving up no hits and no walks while striking out four. Her teammates supported her by having no errors in the field.
“This was her first start as a freshman,” Lady Spartans coach Frank Duddy said. “She really did a nice job.”
She also helped herself at the plate by going 2 for 2 with a single and double.
Autumn Boyd was 3 for 3 with a single, double and three RBIs, Grace Kissick was 3 for 3 with a double and four RBIs, Frankie Duddy 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Alexandra Herr 2 for 2 with with RBIs.
Laurel scored 11 in the first inning, two in the second and nine in the third.
Union 21Bishop Canevin 9
Halaena Blakley went all five innings, giving up seven hits and seven walks while striking out two.
The Lady Scots scored five in the first, four in the second, three in the third and nine in the fourth.
Bishop Canevin pushed across one in the first, two in the second, one in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Gianna Trott had three singles and Blakley and Skylar Fisher a double, single and four RBIs. Kate McCurdy and Ella Casalandra had two singles apiece and Raquel Zarlingo four RBIs.
BaseballShenango 8,Mohawk 5
Gabe Yanssens knocked in the go-ahead run in the fifth and Shane Cato provided insurance with a two-run double in the sixth.
Cre Calabria had three hits, scored three runs and stole three bases to lead the Wildcats.
Cato chipped with a single, double and three RBIs and Yanssens finished with two hits.
Ethan Bintrim picked up the mound victory. He pitched three innings, giving up three hits while walking one. Cato was the starter and went 12/3 innings.
Shenango scored one in the first, four in the second, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
The Warriors scored three in the first, one in the second and one in the fifth.
Jacob Werner absorbed the mound loss.
North Catholic 9,Ellwood City 4
The Wolverines managed just seven hits in the loss.
North Catholic scored twice in the first, three times in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Nico DeCaria had two of Ellwood City’s hits.
Alexander Roth was the losing pitcher.
Hockey Neshannock 5,Wilmington 2
The Lancers held on for the victory in the semifinals of the PIHL Class B playoffs at the the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Neshannock opened the scoring in the second minute of play as Hunter Harris (Grove City) scored on a feed from Santino Multari (Kennedy Catholic), with Neshannock’s Giovanni Valentine assisting on the play.
With no further scoring in the first period, nearly five minutes elapsed into the second before Aidan Hasson of Wilmington finished an impressive rush to the net by Drake Tomak of Ellwood City to push one past Neshannock goalie Riley Mastowski of Kennedy Catholic. Josh Schmidt of Mohawk picked up the secondary assist on the play.
Serafino stopped 24 of 29 shots, while on the other ends Lancers goalie Mastowski stopped 35 of 37 Wilmington shots.
The Lancers face off with reigning champion Ringgold at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
