The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office is investigating allegations of hazing within the Mohawk High School football team.
Mohawk was set to scrimmage Shenango on Saturday, but canceled on Thursday.
“The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a reported hazing incident involving the Mohawk Area School District football team,” District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said in a statement to The News. “The District Attorney’s office is working in cooperation with the school district administration in the investigation, which is in the early stages.”
Mohawk is scheduled to host Union at 7 p.m. Friday in the season opener.
“The District has been made aware of allegations involving the high school football team and claims of potential unlawful activity,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said in a statement. “In accordance with legal requirements, the appropriate law enforcement authorities were contacted and the district’s administration is conducting an investigation. Parents of football team members have been notified of the issue and all appropriate steps are being taken to insure the safety of the district’s students and to investigate the matter thoroughly. Because this matter involves minor students and matters protected by student confidentiality, the District will not be providing additional details while the investigation is pending.”
Said Warriors coach Tim McCutcheon, “I really can’t comment at all.”
An attempt to reach Mohawk athletic director Ron Moncrief was unsuccessful.
