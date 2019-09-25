PITTSBURGH (AP) — The freefalling Chicago Cubs committed five errors, including two in a seven-run seventh inning, and moved to the brink of elimination with a 9-2 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates last night that extended their losing streak to seven.
Chicago dropped to 82-75 and would be eliminated with one more loss or Milwaukee win. The Cubs have not missed the playoffs since 2014.
The Pirates ended a nine-game losing streak.
Aided by a fielding error by second baseman Ben Zobrist and errant throw by reliever Danny Hultzen, the Pirates sent 13 batters to the plate in the seventh as they chased starter Kyle Hendricks and erased a 1-0 deficit.
Pittsburgh stopped a nine-game losing streak in which it had been outscored 87-26.
Hendricks didn’t allow any hits until the sixth and any runs until the seventh.
Hendricks (11-10) allowed six runs — five earned — and six hits in six-plus innings.
Kyle Schwarber hit two doubles for Chicago and rookie shortstop Nico Hoerner drove in both runs with a double in the fourth inning and a single in the eighth. Hoerner also made the first two errors of young career.
Gonzale hit a two-run homer in the eighth, his first home run in 123 plate appearances this season.
Francisco Liriano (5-3) pitched a perfect seventh. Pittsburgh rookie Mitch Keller gave up one run and seven hits in five innings.
