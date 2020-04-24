These are dark days.
They are the kind of days when you wake up with a knot in your stomach and go to sleep with that same knot, worrying about family, friends, yourself and the future of our country.
It’s the feeling that can’t be shaken that something is very wrong.
And while the devastation is unfathomable by anyone affected by the coronavirus pandemic, either in terms of having it, knowing someone who has it or having a job affected by it, there is also a group of young men and women who have had hopes and dreams dashed.
Our hearts as a sports department go out to the senior athletes of 2020 in Lawrence County.
In our county, several hundred baseball and softball players, track and field athletes and tennis players are missing out on their final shots at glory.
And there are, of course, prom, the high school musical, baccalaureate, commencement, the senior trip and so much more. These are once-in-a-lifetime experiences and they are gone.
The News would like to do our very small part to help make a final memory for our senior athletes.
Early next month, with the help of local coaches and athletic directors, we will publish a photo and bio on each senior spring high school sports athlete in Lawrence County. It will take a bit to get them all in, but we will.
Our hearts ache for you. We ask you to keep in touch with us to follow the next chapters of your lives.
Continue to stay safe and be understanding of those who had to make some tough decisions to keep you in a cocoon of safety.
BEST IN BASKETBALL
A panel of 10 past and present high school coaches, sportswriters and all-star game coordinators has spent many months coming up with a Lawrence County all-time basketball team. The panel was headed up by local attorney, writer and coach Larry Kelly.
Kelly’s group originally decided to name a Top 10 but there were so many outstanding candidates, it opted to name 15-member teams from both pre-1990 and post-1990. There are 18 honorable mention picks as well.
Get ready for some spirited discussion. Did the panel pick right? Or would you have picked someone else? We’re interested in hearing what you think.
The teams will be listed starting late next week in The News.
Let the debating begin.
REMEMBERING DOONEY
Lawrence County lost a devoted “soldier” from its athletic ranks this week.
Ellwood City’s Tony “Dooney” Pietrocollo died at age 65 after a battle with cancer.
He was beloved as a teacher, coach and administrator in Ellwood City Lincoln, North Allegheny and several other school districts.
He was known for his friendly nature, unending sense of humor and deep Catholic faith, which prompted a vow he made to never miss Mass on Sunday, no matter where he happened to be.
A memorial event will be scheduled after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Kayleen Cubbal is sports editor at the New Castle News.
