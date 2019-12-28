A family lost a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
And Lawrence County lost a beloved icon.
The death of Don Ross last Saturday at the age of 85 was a community loss, felt not only throughout New Castle, but far beyond.
Ross was known for winning a WPIAL basketball championship in 1982, but in reality, that was just one facet of his 20-year New Castle High head coaching career.
An estimated 800 people came through the Edward & Donald DeCarbo Funeral Home on Thursday to pay their respects to Ross’s wife, Mary Lou, children Dana and Dale and their families.
Coaches and former players filled the room, but there were also fans who simply admired Ross. Some traveled from out of town and several from out of state. Many who started out as followers of the Red Hurricane became part of Ross’s wide circle of friends. And as those who knew him for years said, once he counted you among his friends, you were his friend for life.
Following the calling hours and funeral, the group headed to Gallo’s Italian Villa, where Ross spent many Thursdays with friends enjoying one of his favorite meals of pizza, wings and salad.
It has been more than 25 years since Ross coached his final game, yet his popularity never waned. A self-proclaimed foodie, he was known to go out to eat breakfast and dinner up to six days a week and he never had a shortage of friends to accompany him.
Ross was quick to admit that his heart was broken twice during his coaching career and that 42-38 state title loss to Whitehall in the PIAA championship game in Hershey was the first. His best friend in latter years, Doug “Fuzzy” Fazzone, said he never got over that loss and spoke of it often.
The second heartbreak happened 10 years later when, not long after having suffered a stroke, he was fired from the New Castle coaching job in favor of former Pitt assistant John Sarandrea.
Yet he continued to follow basketball locally and was thrilled when his protege Ralph Blundo was named coach in 2010 and went on to incredible success in the years since. Ross rarely missed a game and Blundo afforded him the coach emeritus status that he deserved.
One of Ross’s proudest moments came in 1991, when Blundo came out of nowhere to be named MVP for the WPIAL All-Stars at the prestigious Dapper Dan Roundball Classic at Pittsburgh’s Civic Arena.
Though health woes slowed him in recent years, especially the last few months, Ross never lost his penchant for fun. He was always up for reminiscing, a good meal or to throw one of his patented ventriloquism voices at a former player or coach.
Don Ross was one of a kind. While his presence will be missed, he left an indelible mark on the local sports scene.
Rest in peace, coach.
