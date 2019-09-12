The Shenango boys cross country team rolled to four victories in the Section 1-1A opener at Mohawk on Wednesday.
The Wildcats beat South Side Beaver 15-50, Mohawk 20-41, Beaver Falls 15-46 and Union 15-50.
Top finishers were Tommy Presnar of Shenango, first overall in 15:54.8; Christian Maxwell, second in 16:57.3; Ayden Leslie of Mohawk, third in 17:31.5; Ethan Krouse of Shenango, fourth in 17:35.2; Brandon Nonnemacher of Mohawk, fifth in 18:14.4; Anthony Mancino of Shenango, sixth in 18:26.2 and Noah Delo of Shenango, seventh in 18:38.4.
The top junior high boys finisher was Shenango’s Gennaro Leitera in 12:00.8. Mohawk’s top finisher was Nico Cascavilla, second in 12:31.1
The Mohawk boys topped South Side Beaver, 18-37, and Union, 15-50.
In the girls meet, Shenango defeated Mohawk (21-38), South Side Beaver (15-50), Beaver Falls (15-50) and Union (15-50).
The Lady Warriors had wins over South Side Beaver 15-50, Beaver Falls 15-50 and Union 15-50.
Top finishers were Carmen Medvit of Shenango, first overall in 18:09.6, Emily Olcott of Shenango, second in 19:14.3; Riley Bruce of Shenango, third in 20:34; Nadia Lape of Mohawk, fourth in 20:54.8; Sydney Andrews of Mohawk, fifth in 21:30.7; Olivia Conaway of Shenango, sixth in 21:54.7; Morgan Pisula of Shenango, seventh in 22:04.8; Alyssa Young of Mohawk, eighth in 22:22.6; and Karli Householder of Mohawk, 10th in 24:39.3.
In the girls junior high meet, Mohawk’s Natalie Lape was first in 11:08.1. She set a school and course junior high record, previously held by Anna Hoffman (11:42 in 2001). Shenango’s top junior high finisher was Sierra Mayberry, sixth in 14:27.
Laurel wins three-team meet
The Spartans boys topped Neshannock 19-43 and Ellwood City Lincoln 23-37 in Section 1-1A action at the Spartans’ course.
The Wolverines bested Neshannock 22-35.
Marley Schweiger of Ellwood City Lincoln was first overall in 18:24; followed by Bryce Patterson of Laurel in 18:30; Lorenzo Scarnati of Neshannock in 19:42; Bobby Dicks of Laurel in 20:02; and Joe Cioffi of Ellwood City in 20:15.
In the girls meet, Laurel topped Neshannock 20-35 and Ellwood City 15-50. The Lady Wolverines had just two runners.
The Lady Spartans’ Jenna Kohnen was first in 23:21, followed by teammate Shannon Sauders in 23:51; Neshannock’s Autumn Hendry in 24:12; and Ellwood City’s Makena Hall (26:08) and Madi Hervatine (26:23).
In junior high action, Nick Wise of Ellwood City was the top boys finisher in 11:37.3. Nick Bender was third overall for Neshannock at 12:03.4 and Logan Parsons fifth overall for Laurel in 12:24.1.
In girls junior high action, Lindsey Urban was the top finisher for Neshannock at 13:15.2. Sun Hileman paced Laurel finishers at 13:32.7.
