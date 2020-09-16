New Castle defeated Hopewell (20-39), and host West Allegheny (21-38) in a Section 5-2A matchup.
Jonah Miller placed second overall for the ‘Canes in 18:02. Gavyn Hansotte took third for New Castle in 18:03.
Lucas Bradley placed fourth for the ‘Canes in 18:09, Aiden Klik took eighth in 19:06, and Josh Hoerner finished ninth overall in 19:26.
New Castle’s Ben Bryson placed first in the junior high boys race in 10:00.
Mohawk wins three
Kaleb Lloyd paced the Warriors to a 15-50 sweep of Freedom, Beaver Falls, and Lincoln Park in Section 1-1A action.
Lloyd crossed the line in 20:09. Mohawk’s Brandon Nonnemacher was third in 21:01, while Ayden Leslie was fifth in 22:15. Nico Cascavilla was seventh for the Warriors in 23:12, and Jesse DiLullo captured 10th in 28:53.
Mohawk’s Joe Whippo won the junior high race in 15:05.
Neshannock drops two
The Lancers fell to New Brighton (18-40), and Ellwood City (15-45) in Section 1-1A contests.
Lorenzo Scarnati led Neshannock with a ninth-place finish in 19:08. Evan Hendry took 14th for the Lancers in 19:44, and Roger Kwiat was 15th in 20:11. Ben Razzano finished 18th in 21:16, while Brian McConahy claimed 21st in 21:43.
Brendan Burns won the boys junior high race for Neshannock in 8:04.
Girls cross country
New Castle splits
The Lady ‘Canes defeated Hopewell, 15-50, while falling to host West Allegheny, 26-30, in Section 5-2A action.
Anna Blundo finished first for New Castle, followed by Maura Thomas, Lailah Bogart and Emily Carter. Madison Soukovich, Summer Barge and Julia Bryson also competed.
Keara Mangieri finished fourth in the junior high girls race in 12:45.
Lady Lancers lose two
Neshannock dropped a pair of meets to New Brighton and Ellwood City by 15-50 scores in Section 1-1A matchups.
Lindsey Urban finished second for the Lancers in 21:37, and Autumn Hendry was fourth in 22:33. Hannah Kwiat crossed the line in 11th in 26:08.
Neshannock’s Taegan Scheller won the junior high race in 9:56.
Lape leads Lady Warriors
Natalie Lape won the race, pacing Mohawk to a 15-50 sweep of Freedom, Beaver Falls, and Lincoln Park in Section 1-1A matchups.
Lape finished in 21:41 for the Lady Warriors. Teammate Lillian McClain finished third in 23:28, and Evelyn McClain took fourth in 23:34. Aricka Young finished fifth in 23:35, while Nadia Lape was sixth in 24:26.
Mohawk’s Ellie Whippo won the junior high race in 15:42
