Shenango's Carmen Medvit runs to the finish line during Tuesday's meet.
Shenango's Christian Maxwell runs to the finish line while Mohawk's Natalie Lape trails behind during Tuesday's meet.
Shenango’s Christian Maxwell, Tommy Presnar and Riley Bruce run during Tuesday’s meet.
Shenango High’s Thomas Presnar and Carmen Medvit paced the field Tuesday.
Presnar won the boys race and Medvit crossed the line first for the Lady Wildcats. Presnar led the boys team to a sweep of Mohawk and Neshannock.
Boys cross country
Wildcats win two
Shenango’s Presnar won the varsity race in 17:16 leading his team to wins over Mohawk (17-45) and Neshannock (15-49). The Lancers knocked off the Warriors, 28-30.
Union and South Side Beaver also participated in the meet, but didn’t field a full team.
Shenango’s Christian Maxwell took second in 17:35 and teammate Ethan Krouse was third in 18:29. Anthony Mancino finished fifth for the Wildcats in 19:47.
Brandon Nonnemacher placed fourth for Mohawk in 18:44.
Lorenzo Scarnati paced Neshannock, finishing ninth in 20:33 and teammate Brian McConahy was 11th in 22:00. Ben Razzano (13th, 23:10), Joseph Lepore (14th, 23:14) and Roger Kwiat (15th, 23:16) also competed for the Lancers.
The Lancers’ Brendan Burns captured the junior high race victory in 11:27.
Shenango's Carmen Medvit runs during Tuesday's meet.
Mohawk's Natalie Lape runs during Tuesday's meet.
Mohawk's Nadia Lape runs during Tuesday's meet.
Mohawk's Lillian McClain, Aricka Young, Nadia Lape and Sidney Andrews run during Tuesday's meet at Shenango.
Mohawk's Lillian McClain (776), Evelyn McClain (775) and Aricka Young (777) run during Tuesday's meet at Shenango.
Shenango's Christian Maxwell and Tommy Presnar run during Tuesday's meet.
The boys race starts at Shenango High School between the host Wildcats, Neshannock, Union and South Side Beaver.
The girls race starts at Shenango High School between the host Wildcats, Neshannock, Union and South Side Beaver.
Union's Charlie Doan (731), Kayla Freustrophea (727), Clara Hudson (730) and Parker Jendrysik (729).
Shenango's boys cross country team huddles before Tuesday's meet against Neshannock, Union and South Side Beaver.
New Castle sweeps
The Red Hurricane defeated Moon (25-30) and host Ambridge (19-40) to run its mark to 4-0 on the year.
Gavyn Hansotte, Jonah Miller, and Lucas Bradley finished second through fourth respectively for New Castle. Josh Hoerner placed seventh overall and secure the win. Dante Mangieri rounded out the ‘Canes’ top five runners.
New Castle’s Ben Bryson won the junior high boys race in 11:45.
Girls cross country
Lady Warriors take two
Mohawk scored a 20-40 decision over Shenango and a 15-50 verdict over Neshannock. The Lady Wildcats topped the Lady Lancers, 15-50.
Union and South Side Beaver also participated in the meet, but didn’t field a complete team.
Shenango’s Carmen Medvit won the race in 18:56.
Mohawk’s Natalie Lape took second in 19:37, followed by teammate Evelyn McClain in third in 21:14. Lillian McClain (4th, 21:14) and Aricka Young (5th, 21:15) also competed for Mohawk.
Autumn Hendry led Neshannock in 23:10, while Lindsey Urban finished in 23:38 and Hannah Kwiat in 28:01.
Neshannock’s Taegan Scheller won the junior high race in 14:08.
Ellie Wippo was the top Lady Warriors finisher in 14:14.
Lady ‘Canes drop pair
New Castle dropped meets with Ambridge (24-33) and Moon (18-44) in an event at Ambridge.
Anna Blundo finished first for the Lady ‘Canes in 22:00, followed by Madison Soukovich, lailah Bogart, Emily Carter and Nina Reider.
Keara Mangieri took third for New Castle in the girls race in 15:43.
