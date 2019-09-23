The New Castle High boys cross country team fared well Saturday.
The Red Hurricane took second place at the PIAA Foundation Race, which was held in Hershey.
New Castle finished with 99 points. York Suburban won the championship with 93 points.
Zac Gibson led the ‘Canes, finishing in 11th in 17:28. Teammate Anthony Litrenta captured 16th in 17:34. Jonah Miller (19th, 17:39), Ryan Hunyadi (23rd, 17:50) and Gavyn Hansotte (30th, 18:08) also participated for New Castle.
The New Castle varsity girls placed 17th out of 35 teams at the Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park. The girls were led by Anna Blundo, who finished in a time of 21:17. Blundo was followed by Summer Barge, Julia Bryson, Abby Ambrosini and Nina Reider.
Mason leads Wilmington
The Wilmington cross country teams competed in two different meets on Saturday.
Lady Greyhounds junior Grace Mason took third at the PIAA Foundation Meet in Hershey in 20:07 against a field of 149 Class 1A runners from across the state.
Wilmington’s Emma Mason placed 27th with a time of 22:18. The Greyhounds’ top finisher in the Class 1A boys race was Clay Kelliher, capturing 62nd in a field of 182 runners from across the state in 19:37.
Wilmington’s girls’ team finished 15th at the Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park, led by Becka Book in 33rd place with a time of 20:45. The Greyhounds’ boys finished 35th in the meet, led by Dale Nestor in 67th place 18:16.
Scarnati paces Neshannock
Neshannock’s Lorenzo Scarnati finished 72nd at the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational. Scarnati crossed the line in 18:19.
Lancers teammate Quinn Hilton was next in 20:51 and Ben Razzano rung up a time of 22:19. Anthony Ziegler (23:23) and Kale McConahy (24:52) also competed.
The Lady Lancers were led by Autumn Hendry at the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational in 23:25. Maria Clause (25:29), Rachel Kroner (26:30) and Micaela Golub (34:02) also ran.
The Lancers’ junior high team took 13th out of 29 teams. Brendan Burns paced Neshannock, finishing in 9:48.
Neshannock’s Lindsey Urban and Taegen Scheller tied for the team’s top spot in junior high action in 11:16.
