The New Castle High boys cross country team opened section play strong Tuesday.
The Red Hurricane beat West Allegheny (16-45) and Beaver (21-36) in WPIAL Section 5-2A action at Flaherty Field.
New Castle placed four runners in the top five. Anthony Litrenta paced the ‘Canes with a second-place finish in 16:16, Zac Gibson was third in 16:45 and Jonah Miller took fourth in 16:46. Ryan Hunyadi (5th, 16:49) and Gavyn Hansotte (8th, 17:25) also competed for New Castle.
The ’Canes’ junior high boys team split a pair, topping West Allegheny (15-40), but falling to Beaver (21-34). New Castle was led by Ben Bryson, who finished fourth in 9:48.
The New Castle girls team defeated Beaver, 27-31. The Lady ’Canes were led by Anna Blundo with a first-place time of 21:26, followed by Nina Reider with a time of 22:53, Julia Bryson, Marissa Polding and Summer Barge.
The New Castle girls fell to West Allegheny.
Nestor, Mason prevail
Wilmington’s Dale Nestor and Grace Mason won the boys and girls races respectively in a home meet against Greenville.
The boys won the meet, 17-40, and the girls captured a 24-35 decision.
Nestor won the boys race in 20:40 and teammate Clay Kelliher was second in 21:02. Dylan Lynch (3rd, 21:09), Beau Reed (4th, 21:17) and Dakota Schuring (7th, 21:49) also competed for the Greyhounds.
Mason won the girls race in a time of 21:56 and Emma Mason took third in 23:56. Elise Hilton was fifth in 24:46, Samantha Gioan took seventh in 26:02 and Maddie DiMuccio captured eighth in 26:38.
Shenango boys, girls win
The Wildcats boys team rolled to four victories in the Section 1-1A opener at Mohawk. It beat South Side Beaver 15-50, Mohawk 20-41, Beaver Falls 15-46 and Union 15-50.
Top finishers were Thomas Presnar of Shenango, first overall in 15:54.8; Christian Maxwell, second in 16:57.3; Ayden Leslie of Mohawk, third in 17:31.5; Ethan Krouse of Shenango, fourth in 17:35.2; Brandon Nonnemacher of Mohawk, fifth in 18:14.4; Anthony Mancino of Shenango, sixth in 18:26.2 and Noah Delo of Shenango, seventh in 18:38.4.
The top junior high boys finisher was Shenango’s Gennaro Leitera in 12:00.8. Mohawk’s top finisher was Nico Cascavilla, second in 12:31.1
The Mohawk boys topped South Side Beaver, 18-37, and Union, 15-50.
In the girls meet, Shenango defeated Mohawk (21-38), South Side Beaver (15-50), Beaver Falls (15-50) and Union (15-50).
The Lady Warriors had wins over South Side Beaver 15-50, Beaver Falls 15-50 and Union 15-50.
Top finishers were Carmen Medvit of Shenango, first overall in 18:09.6, Emily Olcott of Shenango, second in 19:14.3; Riley Bruce of Shenango, third in 20:34; Nadia Lape of Mohawk, fourth in 20:54.8; Sydney Andrews of Mohawk, fifth in 21:30.7; Olivia Conaway of Shenango, sixth in 21:54.7; Morgan Pisula of Shenango, seventh in 22:04.8; Alyssa Young of Mohawk, eighth in 22:22.6; and Karli Householder of Mohawk, 10th in 24:39.3.
Laurel wins three-team meet
The Spartans boys topped Neshannock 19-43 and Ellwood City Lincoln 23-37 in Section 1-1A action at the Spartans’ course.
The Wolverines bested Neshannock 22-35.
Marley Schweiger of Ellwood City Lincoln was first overall in 18:24; followed by Bryce Patterson of Laurel in 18:30; 3. Lorenzo Scarnati of Neshannock in 19:42; 4. Bobby Dicks of Laurel in 20:02; and Joe Cioffi of Ellwood City in 20:15.
In the girls meet, Laurel topped Neshannock 20-35 and Ellwood City 15-50. The Lady Wolverines only had two runners.
The Lady Spartans’ Jenna Kohnen was first in 23:21, followed by teammate Shannon Sauders in 23:51; Neshannock’s Autumn Hendry in 24:12; and Ellwood City’s Makena Hall (26:08) and Madi Hervatine (26:23).
In the girls junior high meet, Mohawk’s Natalie Lape was first in 11:08.1. She set a school and course junior high record, previously held by Anna Hoffman (11:42 in 2001). Shenango’s top junior high finisher was Sierra Mayberry, sixth in 14:27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.